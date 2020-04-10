New Delhi: The Punjab government on Friday announced that it will extend the lockdown till May 1, becoming the second state after Odisha to announce an extension in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Punjab to Lift District-wise Lockdown After April 15 But Only For Farmers

The annoncement was made by the state’s Special Chief Secretary KBS Sindhu taking all reports and measures into consideration. Also Read - 6412 Cases, 199 Deaths: COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc in India, But No Community Transmission Yet

Earlier this morning, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had already said that the lockdown should be extended noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the COVID-19 disease are “horrendous and frightening”. Also Read - BCCI Clears Dues of Contracted Players Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says Won't Let Anyone Suffer in Tough Times

Addressing a press briefing through video conference, Singh had said that Punjab will allow district-wise relief from lockdown only to farmers to allow them for harvesting of Rabi crop.

Yesterday, Odisha became the first Indian state to extend the lockdown till April 30 as a pre-emptive measure to contain the spread of the highly-contagious infection.

“At this crucial juncture, one has to decide between protecting the lives of people and economic activity. We will recommend to Government of India to extend the national lockdown up to April 30. In addition to this, we will also request the Union Government not to start airline and railway services till April 30,” the Odisha government had announced in a statement.

Meanwhile, the central government has also noted that it may need three more weeks to flatten the curve of coronavirus transmission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference meeting with all state chief ministers on Saturday, following which a decision will be taken on whether or not the nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond April 15.