New Delhi: Hours after the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the lockdown extension was necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus. He also said that if all will follow the lockdown guidelines, the the virus can be prevented from further spreading.

"It was necessary to extend nationwide lockdown. If we follow lockdown rules, I think we will get rid of COVID-19," Kejriwal said.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM said that he will visit some containment zones in the national capital on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

As per latest updates, C-2 Block of Janakpuri was on Tuesday identified as a containment zone. The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 48.

He also expressed confidence that the government will succeed in fighting the COVID-19. “I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi,” he added.

However, he expressed concern that the cases of COVID-19 are still increasing in the national capital despite taking strong measures.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had said that Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread. He said this soon after PM Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3. “Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

PM Modi said the implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas.

In the national capital, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,510 on Monday and four deaths were reported within 24 hours.

With the number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city rising to 48 on Tuesday, a massive sanitisation drive has started in those areas to prevent further spread of the disease.