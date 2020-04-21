New Delhi: Least COVID-19 affected areas are expected to get some conditional relief from the nationwide lockdown after May 3 but rules like maintaining social distancing and using face covers will stay, said reports on Tuesday. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Society Partially Sealed After 11-Year-Old Girl Tested Positive For COVID-19

Speaking to a leading news channel, a government source revealed that there is no plan to extend the lockdown, however, restrictions will continue in containment zones owing to the large number of coronavirus cases.

Train and flight services won't start soon though people might be allowed for travel within the city. Offices may also resume under some restrictions.

A final decision on the same will be taken in a meeting of group of mninistrtes (GoMs) which is scheduled to be held later in the day. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting where a lockdown exit plan is expected to be discussed.