New Delhi: After news reports surfaced that a number of foreign nationals are stranded in the country in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended on gratis basis their regular visa and e-visa till April 30.

Issuing a statement, the Home Ministry said it has granted consular services on gratis basis to foreign nationals, who are currently residing in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak.

The development comes after a number of foreign nationals approached the Home Ministry for their visa procedure as the country is under a nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus.

“Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, and due to consequent travel restrictions imposed by Indian authorities and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during February 1 (Midnight) to April 30 (Midnight), would be extended till April 30 (Midnight) on GRATIS basis, after making online application by the foreigner,” the Home Ministry said in a statement.