New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday decided to implement the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) latest guidelines on opening of shops. Speaking to a news agency, a Delhi government official informed that standalone shops and shops in non-hotspot residential areas will remain open, but they will have to be abide by MHA's norms.

"No activity will be allowed in containment zones. Standalone shops and and shops in residential areas will open with social-distancing strictly followed", said the official.

There are 92 containment zones in the national capital.