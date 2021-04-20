New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday. Those expected to be present include representatives of top drugmakers from India and abroad, including the companies whose vaccines have already been approved by the Government of India. During the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conference at 6 pm in the evening, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all the participants. Till now, two vaccines — Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine COVISHIELD manufactured by Serum Institute in India and indigenously developed COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech — are being administered in India, while a third vaccine Sputnik V — developed in Russia and to be imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories — has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator. The meeting comes a day after the government opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive to everyone above 18 years of age. Stay here for LIVE updates. Also Read - Migrants Rush Home as Delhi Enters Lockdown, Massive Crowds at Bus Stands | See Visuals

