New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, the business capital Indore and a sizeable part of the west Madhya Pradesh and Jabalpur division would remain locked down as the areas have been identified as 'red zone' (COVID-19 hotspot). Notably, districts where coronavirus infection is spreading and new patients are testing positive have been placed in the red zone.

Of the total 52 districts in the state, 24 have been placed in green zone and 19 in orange zone. Districts in which no new case has come up in 21 days are in the Green Zone. The districts where the number of cases is less than 10 and the number of positive patients are decreasing are placed in the orange zone. The list of districts will be updated weekly.

Here is the list of districts in Red, Orange and Green Zones

Red Zone

Bhopal

Indore

Jabalpur

Dhar

East Nimar

Barwani

Dewas

Gwalior

West MP

Orange Zone

Khargone

Raisen

Hoshangabad

Ratlam

Agar Malwa

Mandsaur

Sagar

Shajapur

Chhindwara

Alirajpur

Tikamgarh

Shahdol

Sheopur

Dindori

Burhanpur

Harda

Betul

Vidisha

Morena

Green Zone

Rewa

Ashoknagar

Rajgarh

Shivpuri

Anuppur

Balaghat

Bhind

Chhatarpur

Damoh

Datia

Guna

Jhabua

Katni

Mandla

Narsinghpur

Neemuch

Panna

Satna

Sehore

Seoni

Sidhi

Umaria

Singrauli

Niwari.

The number of corona positive cases has continued to steadily rise in Indore. The confirmed cases touched the 1,513 mark in the city on Friday evening.

Four more died due to the virus till Friday evening taking the total to 72 so far. Health department authorities said 45 out of 72 patients who lost their lives were those who had various diseases including diabetes or blood pressure etc.