New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, the business capital Indore and a sizeable part of the west Madhya Pradesh and Jabalpur division would remain locked down as the areas have been identified as 'red zone' (COVID-19 hotspot). Notably, districts where coronavirus infection is spreading and new patients are testing positive have been placed in the red zone.
Of the total 52 districts in the state, 24 have been placed in green zone and 19 in orange zone. Districts in which no new case has come up in 21 days are in the Green Zone. The districts where the number of cases is less than 10 and the number of positive patients are decreasing are placed in the orange zone. The list of districts will be updated weekly.
Here is the list of districts in Red, Orange and Green Zones
Red Zone
Bhopal
Indore
Jabalpur
Dhar
East Nimar
Barwani
Dewas
Gwalior
West MP
Orange Zone
Khargone
Raisen
Hoshangabad
Ratlam
Agar Malwa
Mandsaur
Sagar
Shajapur
Chhindwara
Alirajpur
Tikamgarh
Shahdol
Sheopur
Dindori
Burhanpur
Harda
Betul
Vidisha
Morena
Green Zone
Rewa
Ashoknagar
Rajgarh
Shivpuri
Anuppur
Balaghat
Bhind
Chhatarpur
Damoh
Datia
Guna
Jhabua
Katni
Mandla
Narsinghpur
Neemuch
Panna
Satna
Sehore
Seoni
Sidhi
Umaria
Singrauli
Niwari.
The number of corona positive cases has continued to steadily rise in Indore. The confirmed cases touched the 1,513 mark in the city on Friday evening.
Four more died due to the virus till Friday evening taking the total to 72 so far. Health department authorities said 45 out of 72 patients who lost their lives were those who had various diseases including diabetes or blood pressure etc.