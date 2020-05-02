New Delhi: A man in Jalandhar district of Punjab dragged a police officer on his car bonnet after the cop tried to stop his vehicle on Saturday amid COVID-19 lockdown. The cop was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his the bonnet. The incident took place near Milkbar Chowk. Also Read - 122 CRPF Jawans at Delhi-based Battalion Test COVID-19+ in Nearly 2 Weeks

"A car approaching Milkbar Chowk was asked to stop by the police, but the driver didn't stop. ASI Mulkraj, who was on duty there climbed the car's bonnet when it didn't stop. The driver dragged the ASI to some distance. Probe on", said Surjeet Singh, Investigating officer.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

The video comes at a time days after PM Modi asked people to respect corona warriors such as policemen, doctors, nurses, other healthcare professionals, sanitation workers who are the frontline defence against COVID-19.