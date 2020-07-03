New Delhi: Locket Chatterjee, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has tested positive for highly contagious COVID-19 or coronavirus. Also Read - Twitter Says it Will Add an Edit Button For Tweets Under One Condition, Know What It Is

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well", the BJP leader tweeted.

A few day back, she was elevated as BJP general secretary in West Bengal. On June 19, she had attended the funeral of martyred army jawan Rajesh Orang in Birbhum district wherein hundreds of people were present.