Coronavirus Lockdown Latest News: In an effort to bring a check on the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued fresh guidelines and stated that the markets in containment zone will remain shut until further order.

Taking precautions, the Central government issued fresh SOPs on preventive measure in market places. "Market places in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to operate," the notification from the Centre stated.

According to the new guidelines from the Centre, markets outside containment zones will be allowed to function.

However, the Centre has urged that those in vulnerable categories (persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years) stay at home and only step out for essential purposes.

The development comes at a time when the total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent.

Total 1,37,139 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,071 from Maharashtra followed by 11,765 from Karnataka, 11,703 from Tamil Nadu, 9,066 from Delhi, 8,376 from West Bengal, 7,742 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,988 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,780 from Punjab, 3,969 from Gujarat and 3,250 from Madhya Pradesh.