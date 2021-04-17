New Delhi: As India is witnessing a surge in COVID cases in the second wave of the pandemic, a number of states and UTs have imposed lockdown-like measures to contain the virus. While some states have ramped up testing, other states have imposed partial lockdowns and weekend curfews to curb the spread of infections. The development comes as the country on Friday reported a record 2,17,353 new cases taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark. Here’s a list of states and UTs that have imposed COVID restrictions to bring the infection under control. Also Read - Delhi: Containment Zones Rise From 8,661 to 9929 Within 2 Days | Check Full List of Hotspots Here

Chandigarh: On Friday, the Chandigarh administration announced a weekend lockdown in the union territory from 10 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday. While announcing the restrictions, the administration urged residents to stay indoors. However, the essential activities and services and home delivery of food are exempted from the purview of the lockdown. While all gymnasiums and spas in the union territory will remain closed, cinema halls can run with 50 per cent capacity. All government offices will function with 50 per cent staff strength, and general public will be allowed to meet officers only with prior appointment. The union territory reported 412 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, taking the infection count to 32,397.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government also on Friday announced a lockdown across the state on Sunday. Taking stringent action, the state government doubled the fine to Rs 1000 for those caught without masks for the first time and 10 times the fine amount for those caught again. The state government said that there will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. Only sanitation and emergency services will operate during this period. However, all necessary awareness works should also be done in this regard. Uttar Pradesh reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.

Delhi: The national capital was the first one to impose weekend curfew to beat the pandemic in the city. In this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the national capital. The Delhi government said essential services and weddings will not be affected by the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending weddings. Delhi has been witnessing an unprecedented increase in coronavirus cases and with over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday it became the worst-affected city in the country, leaving financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally.

Maharashtra: Being the worst-affected state in the country, Maharashtra has already declared a 15-day curfew from Wednesday till 7 AM on May 1. Annoucing the restrictions, the state government said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), dealing with gatherings and assembly of people, will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place. However, all essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational. The state government said that the local transport will also function for those involved in essential services. Other essential services such as vaccination, oxygen production, home delivery of food, operation of e-commerce firms, work at construction sites with residential facility and industrial activities will continue as usual.

Madhya Pradesh: On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh government also imposed similar restrictions to tackle a surge in Covid-19 cases and termed it “corona curfew” and not “lockdown”. The order from the state government highlighted that essential services, including industries, medical establishment, construction activities, chemist shops, grocery outlets etc, will remain in operation during corona curfew. However, the people arriving from Maharashtra to Indore and Bhopal need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 48 hours.

Karnataka: Even though Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the night curfew imposed in seven districts, including Bengaluru, will continue, the state government on Friday night issued fresh set of restrictions that states more than 200 people will not be allowed in open spaces while a limit of 100 people has been capped for enclosed spaces for wedding ceremonies. The new COVID-19 guidelines also banned the religious gatherings and capped political gatherings in open spaces at 200. Further, only 25 people will be allowed to attend last rites. Moreover, the state government has imposed night curfew between 10 PM and 5 AM in worst covid-hit districts such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi, and Manipal.