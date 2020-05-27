New Delhi: With an unending rise in number of coronavirus cases, the central government is likely to extend the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks till June 15. However, this time the focus will remain on the 11 major cities that are COVID-19 hotspots responsible for more than 70 per cent cases. At the same time, there may be further relaxations for other cities. Also Read - Great Relief For Class 10, 12 Students | Read What HRD Minister Has to Say

The Centre is mulling various strategies to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak, while at the same time ensure the resumption of day-to-day business and economic activities.

According to a report by News18, the upcoming phase of lockdown will focus on 11 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Kolkata – that have been listed as hotspots of the viral infection.

Strict protocols will continue to be implemented in these cities, while the rest of the country may expect further relaxations. Notably, states are likely to have the freedom to decide on gatherings for religious congregations and festivals.

The fourth phase of lockdown was imposed with a number of relaxations, especially in green and orange zones. The Centre even allowed states to take a call on the inter-state commute on their own depending on the mutual understanding of the two states. However, the constant rise in coronavirus cases has posed a serious challenge for the country’s health infrastructure, leaving medical staff and doctors overburdened.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a spike of 6,387 positive cases and 170 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases in India have doubled in the last 14 days crossing 1.5 lakh-mark (1,51,767 cases). These include at least 83,004 active cases, 64,425 cured/discharged and 4337 deaths.