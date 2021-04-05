New Delhi: As coronavirus cases breach the one lakh-mark today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday (April 8) interact with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories on the current COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination-related issues via video conferencing. The decision comes in the backdrop of India’s COVID-19 curve breaking all past records as the country reported more than 1 lakh infections in the past 24 hours with 1,03,794 new COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Strong Post on COVID-19, Says 'No Propaganda, Wear Your Mask'

Until today, the highest daily surge in India was recorded on September 16, 2020 with 97,894 cases being recorded in a day. This takes the total COVID-19 tally in India due to the pandemic to 1,25,87,921 (Over 1.25 crore). The record spike takes active COVID-19 cases across the country to 7,37,870.

Around half the number of new cases, 52,840 recuperated from the disease in the past day taking total recoveries from COVID-19 in India to 1,16,79,961 (Over 1.16 crore).

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India as it has reported more than half of the total cases in India in the last 24 hours with 57,074 fresh infections. Chhattisgarh has reported the second highest cases with a spike of 5,250 infections. Karnataka has reported the third highest number of cases with 4,553 new infections. Uttar Pradesh is the fourth worst-hit state as it recorded a spike of 4,136 new COVID-19 cases.

The Prime Minister had on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amid the “alarming rate of growth” in infections and deaths.

Modi had said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic, according to an official statement that was released after the meeting.