New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the 21-day lockdown for another 20 days till May, with more stringent restrictions placed for a week till April 20. However, he also said that certain restrictions may be eased after April 20, in certain areas if the situation is better.

The decision on easing a few restrictions in areas that are not under COVID-19 hotspots has been taken to sustain India's basic economy that in facing its worst phase.

While schools, colleges and offices may still remain shut, some small scale industries and liquor stores may be allowed to be open for sale.

Liquor stores have already resumed work in Kerala and West Bengal, followed by Assam and Meghalaya, and chief ministers of other states have strongly pitched the idea as a major source of rvenue earning.

Kerala was the first state to announce reopening of liquor stores after several reports of suicides surfaced due to people suffering from ‘withdrawal syndrome’. Subsequently, last week, West Bengal also announced that it would reopen alcohol stores, provided the shop owners have a proper permit of the local administration.

The Mamata Banerjee government said that it would ensure home delivery of alcohol so that there is no chaos at liquor stores. On Monday, Assam and Meghalaya also started alcohol distribution after the excise department’s order on the same.

While there is no confirmed decision from the Centre as of yet, resumption of liquor services in the some states may be expected in the coming days.