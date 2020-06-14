New Delhi: Even though the cases of coronavirus are on the rise, the Karnataka government on Sunday decided not to re-impose the lockdown in the state. An announcement to this effect was done by state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday. He said that there was no question of re-imposition of the lockdown amid speculation that it would be done. Also Read - Twitter Tells Karnataka's Authority for Advance Rulings to Take Its 'Hands Off Porotta' After 18 Percent GST Ruling on Flatbread

"The question of lockdown is not in front of us. There is much speculation as the Prime Minister is holding a video conference with all Chief Ministers on June 16 and 17. On June 17 our state will be taking part in it at around 3 PM," Sudhakar said.

He said that the current situation of the state would be discussed in the meeting with PM Modi. The state minister also added that PM Modi is holding such video conferencing exercises to take stock of the situation and plan for the future.

“There will not be a lockdown anymore according to me. There has been speculation that there would be another shutdown from this month owing to a rapid rise in the number of cases,” he added.

He further added that experts have indicated a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state in August and that the government was taking all precautionary measures in that direction.

As per updates on June 13, over 6,824 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 81 deaths and 3,648 discharges. The total cases include 3,648 discharges, 3,092 active cases and 81 deaths. Of the new cases, 208 were inter-state travellers and 25 international passengers.

The state continued to fare better in the number of patients who were discharged. On Saturday, 209 patients were discharged.