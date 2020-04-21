New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases continued to increase in the state, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to prohibit doorstep delivery of newspapers, magazines in Mumbai and Pune region but allowed it in other parts of state. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Two Policewomen Posted at CM Thackeray's Residence Test Positive For COVID-19

The development comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asked the Maharashtra government to revisit its decision to prohibit the door-to- door delivery of newspapers and magazines during the ongoing lockdown period.

Writing a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said the government's decision will defeat the very purpose of printing newspapers.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it clear that newspapers are safe from coronavirus,” the former chief minister said, adding that newspapers must reach people in the time of proliferation of fake news.

Moreover, the Mumbai Press Club said that the order to stop door to door delivery of newspapers is uncalled for, especially when reports say that newspapers don’t cause infection.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has revoked the lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune regions as ‘people are not behaving responsibly’. The chief minister said that tge rest of the parts of the state will continue to have partial exemptions.