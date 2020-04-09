New Delhi: In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 72 lives so far in the state, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for 30% salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from April. A decision to this effect was taking during a meeting in the state on Thursday. The amount saved from the salary cut of the MLAs will be used for the fight against the pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19+ Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 1,297, Death Toll Stands at 72

Apart from this, the state cabinet has also approved a proposal to form two committees for assessing and formulating a revival plan for the state's economy post COVID-19 lockdown. One of the committees will have experts, including former bureaucrats and officials from the Maharashtra Finance Ministry, while the other committee will have ministers including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab.

The development comes as 162 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,297.

Meanwhile, wearing masks has been made compulsory in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, where coronavirus has spread on a big scale.

Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh urged the residents of these cities not to step out of their homes without covering their mouths with the masks.

“Wearing masks has been made compulsory in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, where coronavirus has spread on a big scale. So nobody should step out of their homes in these cities without wearing masks,” he said.