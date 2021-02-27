Maharashtra Lockdown News: To prevent further spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Saturday extended lockdown in Amravati, Achalpur districts till March 8 and issued COVID guidelines. Issuing an order, the Amravati District Collector said the lockdown has been extended in Amravati and Achalpur till March 8. Moreover, Anjangaon Surji village has been declared a containment zone. Amaravati municipal corporation alone reported 720 new cases on Friday. Also Read - Cabinet Secretary to Hold Review Meeting With 8 states, UTs Showing Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The district administration had on February 21 imposed a complete lockdown for seven days in Amravati city and Achalpur town in Maharashtra due to spike in coronavirus cases.

The development comes as Maharashtra on Friday reported more than 8,000 new cases for the third day in a row besides 48 fatalities. According to updates from health department, the caseload in the state thus went up to 21,38,154, while the death toll reached 52,041.

Four cities – Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Amaravati — together accounted for 3,401 or 40 per cent of the new cases.

On the other hand, 4,936 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,17,303. The number of active cases stood at 67,608.

Mumbai city reported 1,035 new cases, taking its tally to 3,23,879; with three deaths its death toll increased to 11,466. Mumbai division — Mumbai and surrounding region — reported 1,879 cases, pushing its caseload to 7,22,172. The region’s death toll now stands at 19,808.

With 1,690 new cases, Pune division’s case count rose to 5,22,995. Its death toll is 11,736. Pune city alone reported 765 new COVID-19 cases.

On the other hand, Akola division in Vidarbha which has been reporting a steep rise in COVID-19 cases since February 14 reported 1,601 new cases. Its caseload is 93,436 while 1,738 people in the region have succumbed to the viral infection so far.

The Nagpur division reported 1,512 new cases, of which 881 are from Nagpur city alone. Of 48 deaths reported on Friday, 25 had occurred in the last 48 hours, 17 in the last week while remaining six were from the period before that.