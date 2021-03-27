Mumbai: In a grim landmark, coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday peaked for the third consecutive day by 35,726 new infections, while it recorded 166 deaths, the highest in the last five months. Announcing new rules today evening, the Maharashtra government said that anyone not wearing a face mask will be fined Rs 500, as opposed to the earlier fine of Rs 200. The new COVID-19 restrictions also ban the gathering of more than five persons from 8 PM to 7 AM, during the hours of night curfew. Also Read - Celebrate Holi at Home: These States in India Have Banned Holi Gatherings in View of Coronavirus

Maharashtra will enter a statewide night curfew on Sunday night as the coronavirus graph continues to rise. The curfew, to be imposed across all districts as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be observed from 8 PM to 7 AM until further orders. Also Read - Maharashtra Bans Social Gatherings as Corona Cases Rise; Timings Restricted For Malls, Restaurants

Here are the new coronavirus guidelines issued by Maharashtra government: