Mumbai: In a grim landmark, coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday peaked for the third consecutive day by 35,726 new infections, while it recorded 166 deaths, the highest in the last five months. Announcing new rules today evening, the Maharashtra government said that anyone not wearing a face mask will be fined Rs 500, as opposed to the earlier fine of Rs 200. The new COVID-19 restrictions also ban the gathering of more than five persons from 8 PM to 7 AM, during the hours of night curfew. Also Read - Celebrate Holi at Home: These States in India Have Banned Holi Gatherings in View of Coronavirus
Maharashtra will enter a statewide night curfew on Sunday night as the coronavirus graph continues to rise. The curfew, to be imposed across all districts as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be observed from 8 PM to 7 AM until further orders. Also Read - Maharashtra Bans Social Gatherings as Corona Cases Rise; Timings Restricted For Malls, Restaurants
Here are the new coronavirus guidelines issued by Maharashtra government:
Also Read - Delhi Records 1,558 Coronavirus Cases And 10 Deaths, Highest Single-day Surge Since January
- Malls, cinema halls, beaches, auditoriums and restaurants will be shut down at 8 PM and will remain closed till 7 AM.
- Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 per head on the offenders, the order stated.
- The curbs due to coronavirus will remain in force through major festivals including Holi, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Gudi Padwa, birth anniversaries of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar.
- The new COVID-19 guidelines, which will set in force from 8 PM Sunday will remain in force till April 15.
- In Mumbai, the night curfew may begin from 10 PM or 11 PM on Sunday, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar announced.
- All hotels and pubs in Mumbai will remain during the night curfew hours.
- Earlier today, the BMC issued an order that it will “seal the residential societies with five or more cases”.
- Mumbai alone reported 6,123 cases of coronavirus, highest ever single-day surge. Meanwhile, 2,294 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in Mumbai now stand at 41,609.
- Maharashtra has banned all kinds of public gatherings – political, religious or social ones – amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
- Maharashtra continues to top the coronavirus graph recording more than 50 per cent of the country’s total COVID-19 caseload.