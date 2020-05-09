New Delhi: Maharashtra and Gujarat, the two worst coronavirus-affected states in the country on Saturday registered 1,165 and 394 fresh cases respectively, taking their respective COVID-19 counts past the 20,000-mark and closer to the 8,000-mark. Also Read - Gujarat Registers Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Amit Shah Summons Medical Experts From AIIMS

Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of cases, as well as death toll due to the virus, saw its numbers spike to 20,228, including 779 deaths, of which 48 took place in the last 24 hours. The western state had a total number of cases at 19,063, including 731 deaths till last night.

Of these, 12,864 cases and 489 deaths have been reported from Mumbai alone. The city also has a total of 2,646 containment zones.

The numbers come a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while clarifying that the army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, said that if need be, he would request for central troops to be deployed in the city.

On the other hand, Gujarat, which has the second-highest number of cases despite being the homestate of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, today saw its tally spike to 7,797. The state also recorded 23 new deaths, taking its overall death toll to 472.

Also, a total of 219 patients were discharged today, taking the state’s count in this regard to 2091.

With situation spiralling out of hand in Gujarat, the Home Minister had to rush in AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Soneja to Ahmedabad in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight last night.

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, Delhi is the third most-affected state in the country. However, on the city front, it is the second most-affected, after Mumbai, and is followed by Ahmedabad.