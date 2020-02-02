New Delhi: The second batch of passengers flown to Delhi from Wuhan by Air India included seven Maldivian citizens for which the foreign minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister S Jaishankar.

So far, a total of 654 people have been rescued from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

The 2nd #AirIndia flight from #Wuhan has just taken off for #Delhi with 323 Indian citizens on board. 7 Maldives citizens are also being evacuated. Grateful once again to @MFA_China and local authorities all across #Hubei for their assistance. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @EOIBeijing — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 1, 2020

A special word of appreciation for two of our officers who are on board the plane – Deepak Padmakumar and M.Balakrishnan – they showed exemplary fortitude and a real spirit of public service by traveling to ground zero in #Wuhan to coordinate airport arrangements. Kudos to both. — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 1, 2020



Air India’s jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city – the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 304 people and infected 14,380 others.

The first flight left early Saturday with 324 stranded Indians mostly students from Wuhan. Officials said that six Indians could not board the first flight as they were stopped by the Chinese immigration officials after they reported high temperature.

Still, there may be 100 Indians remaining in Hubei province.