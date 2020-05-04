New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday arrived at the Chief Secretariat in Delhi to hold the first cabinet meeting since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March, that brought all official work to a halt for over a month. Also Read - Online Weddings Amidst Lockdown Owing to Coronavirus Pandemic: Role of Internet in Making Happily Ever After Scene Possible

Notably, the Chief Minister arrived at Secretariat building a day after announcing the reopening of all government offices. All other cabinet ministers, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, were also present there wearing face masks as a basic protocol against the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was called to begin the first day of the third phase of lockdown that will continue till May 17 with certain relaxations. It is currently underway.

While the Kejriwal government relaxed stringency on all economic activities, including the sale of liquor, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan felt the need for more curbs in the national capital.

“Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken. I think that minimum relaxations should be given by Delhi Govt amid coronavirus lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

So far, more than 4,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city.

While all the government and private offices were allowed to open, those under the non-essential category have been asked to maintain 33 per cent attendance.

Notably, the coronavirus lockdown started on March 24 and has been extended twice, the latest for two weeks till May 17.