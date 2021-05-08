New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented spike in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on Saturday approved an oral drug, developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) for emergency use. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and a DRDO lab have developed the anti-Covid therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) for treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults. Also Read - PM Dials Chief Ministers Of 4 States To Discuss Covid Situation In Their States. Read Details

"DCGI has granted permission for emergency use of therapeutic application of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients," the DRDO said in a statement.

The DGCI approved 2-DG after clinical trial results showed that a molecule present in the drug helped in the recovery of COVID patients and reduced supplemental oxygen dependence.

The drug comes in powder form in sachet, which can be taken orally by patients by dissolving it in water.