New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday released a fresh set of exemptions in a few more areas, which will come into effect after April 20, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday. Also Read - These Sectors Will Open From April 20: Read Guidelines

The fresh exemptions, as per an official MHA order to all states and union territories, are as follows: Also Read - Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: From Agriculture to Banking to Flight Ops, Here's The Roadmap Till May 3

Agricultural and horticultural activities: Collection, harvesting and produce of Minor Forest Produce (MFP), Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other dwellers in forest areas. Also Read - No Large Meetings, Parents of Kids Below 5 Should Work From Home: Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines

Plantations: Bamboo, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing.

Financial Sector: Non-banking Financial Institutions (NBFCs), including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), and Micro-Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) with bare minimum staff and Cooperative Credit Societies.

Construction activities in rural areas: These include water supply and sanitation, laying and erection of power transmission lines, laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities.

The MHA had, notably, issued the first set of exemptions a day after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, in which he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. The three-week lockdown was to end on April 14 after being announced on the night of March 24.

In his lockdown extension address, PM Modi had mentioned that the exemptions would be effected only in those areas where no COVID-19 positive case has been reported or areas where no more cases have taken place. These exemptions, he however added, would come with certain conditions and would be withdrawn if guidelines are not strictly followed.