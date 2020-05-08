New Delhi: Even as migrant workers across the country continue their journey back home in ‘Shramik Special Trains’ or otherwise, and those stranded stage protests, violence broke out in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua on Friday, as mill workers, demanding full salaries, went on a rampage. Also Read - Aurangabad Train Accident: 'Shocked, Ashamed,' Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Migrants, Criticises Govt Over Failed Strategy

The development took place as the workers, engaged with Chenab Textile Mills in Kathua, blocked Jammu-Pathankot highway today. Expressing anger over non-payment of full salaries and money for the ongoing lockdown period, they threw stones at factory premises, damaged the furniture, and raised slogans against the management.

A police gypsy too, became a target of the agitated workers.

Speaking to media, Kathua SSP Shailendra Mishra said, “They think that payment given by the mill is not sufficient. Also, they want to go home. Injured will be sent to hospital.”

Jammu & Kashmir: A protest by Chenab Textile Mills workers turns violent in Kathua. Workers demand full payment of salaries. SSP Shailendra Mishra says, "They think that payment given by the mill is not sufficient. Also, they want to go home. Injured will be sent to hospital". pic.twitter.com/Thpq92MGmo — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

The police later pacified the protesters and assured them that there concerns will be addressed.

This development, notably, comes on a day a group of migrant workers, who were on their way back to Chhattisgarh, and was taking rest on railway tracks, was run over by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. At least 15 people were killed in this incident.

Jammu & Kashmir, which was, August last, converted into a union territory, currently has over 700 cases of coronavirus, including at least eight deaths.