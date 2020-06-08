New Delhi: Taking precautionary measure as the cases of coronavirus continued to rise in the state, the Mizoram government on Monday decided to impose a 2-week total lockdown in the state from June 9. The state government said lockdown guidelines will be notified shortly. Also Read - 'Delhi Needs You': #TakeCareAK Trends on Twitter After Arvind Kejriwal Shows Covid-19 Symptoms

Issuing a statement, the Mizoram government on Monday said that a consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga decided to impose 2-week total lockdown in the state from June 9 in view of the prevailing situation.

The development comes at a time when the coronavirus cases in the state went up to 22 after five people, who returned to Mizoram recently, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Four of the new patients have come back from Delhi while the other person returned from Gujarat. Of the total new cases, two are females.

The officials of the state government said the five people were among 340 people whose samples were tested on Thursday. The reports, which were received in the early hours of Friday, came in as negative for the rest 335 people.

Four of the patients were admitted to the Zoram Medical College before they tested positive, while one is at present lodged at an institutional quarantine facility in Aizawl.

The opposition Congress has demanded that all returnees must be tested with the help of RT-PCR machines, including those who have completed their isolation period and already discharged from quarantine facilities.