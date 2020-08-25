Coronavirus Latest News: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the mortality rate related to coronavirus pandemic in India now stands at 1.58% which is one of the lowest in the world. Also Read - Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the number of active cases has reduced by 6,400 in the last 24 hours. Also Read - KFC Drops The Iconic 'Finger Lickin Good' Slogan Due to Covid-19, Says 'It Doesn't Feel Quite Right'

“The COVID-19 mortality rate in India stands at 1.58% which is one of the lowest in the world. In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has reduced by 6400,” he said. Also Read - China Facing 'Turbulent Change' as Global Markets Shut Doors Amid COVID-19

Giving further details Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that out of the total COVID-19 active cases in India, only 2.7% patients are on oxygen support, 1.92% patients are in ICU and 0.29% patients are on ventilator support.

Out of the total #COVID19 active cases in India, only 2.7% patients are on oxygen support, 1.92% patients are in ICU and 0.29% patients are on ventilator support: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/bsa00wAiGP — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

“Active cases are only 22.2% of the total cases. The recovery rate is now more than 75%,” he said, adding, “Today, the recovered cases are 3.4 times more than the active cases in the country.”

He said that while the tests for detection of COVID-19 have increased exponentially, there has been steady decline in positivity rate.

Earlier in the day, the health Ministry had said that the tests per million have further risen to 26,685 while the positivity rate has come down to 8.60 per cent.

As the first step towards timely identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment, higher testing also results in limiting the spread of infection, it emphasised.

The total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 per cent as on date.

With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while the death toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 AM showed.