New Delhi: India has recorded 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 2,76,583, including 1,33,632 active cases, 1,35,206 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,745. Also Read - Indian Railways: Proposal to Scrap Ticket Checker Post to Reduce Spending? Find Out

Here are the top developments: Also Read - Mumbai-Born Nurse Rija Abraham Recieves UK’s 'Corona Critical Worker Hero' Award

1. The number of total cases in Delhi stands at 31,309 with 1,366 new cases reported on Tuesday. Also Read - 86% COVID-19 Cases, 84% Deaths Reported Between May And June: Report

2. The Delhi health department didn’t issue the health bulletin on Tuesday. It was released on Wednesday morning.

3. The Centre has deployed high-level teams to assist local administrations in containment and management of COVID-19 outbreak.

4. These multi-disciplinary teams are helping the states and UTs address challenges like testing bottlenecks, low tests per million population, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in the active cases.

5. These states and UTs are Maharashtra (seven districts/municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five).

6. The districts and municipal bodies that are among the 50 high-case load areas include Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Darbhanga, Karimganj, Ujjain and Hyderabad, Faridabad and Delhi’s north-west, central, west and north districts, officials said.

7. The Meghalaya government withdrew its earlier order that allowed religious places to reopen doors to devotees from June 14, and said congregations of any kind would have to be avoided for the time being, given the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases.

8. In Mizoram, a complete lockdown was clamped in capital Aizawl, 10 other districts headquarter towns and containment areas in view of the rapidly rising novel coronavirus cases in the state, according to an official order.

9. Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll past the 300-mark, while 388 new cases were detected to push the case count to 11,335.

10. Mumbai has broken the record of Wuhan on Tuesday after it registered 51,100 positive cases. Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, registered 50,340 cases.