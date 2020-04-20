New Delhi: India is all set to use the most-wanted drug around the world at present backed by United States President Donald Trump, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), for a first-of-its-kind mass experiment on Asia’s largest slum in the national financial capital – Mumbai’s Dharavi. Also Read - ‘Commendable Spirit’: President Kovind Thanks All For Serving Nation in Fight Against COVID-19

After multiple cases of coronavirus were reported from Dharavi, the area was sealed and listed as a containment zone. Now, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are trying to identify a target group who will receive the anti-malarial drug as an experimental treatment for the viral infection. Also Read - ‘Don’t Charge Any GST on Equipment Linked to Management of COVID-19,’ Rahul Urges Centre

According to a Bloomberg report, the officials are currently consulting medical experts on the duration of dosage and its possible side effects, based on which a decision will be taken to begin the experimentation. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Reacts to Shoaib Akhtar’s Suggestion of Indo-Pak Charity Series, Says ‘There Are Other Ways to Raise Funds’

The low-cost drug that was touted as a “game changer” by Donald Trump created much frenzy over the last month after it came to be one of the few reliable treatments of the gruesome disease.

Recently, India cleared the the first list of 13 countries who will get hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. These included – US, Spain, Germany, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Bahrain, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives and Bangladesh.

According to sources from the central government, India has also decided to supply the anti-malarial drug to as many as 55 countries.