New Delhi: As part of the preventive measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday said that the National Museum will remain closed for public from March 17 to 31 or until further orders. Also Read - Coronavirus Impact: All National Camps Postponed, Except Those Preparing For Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Says Kiren Rijiju

Issuing an order, the ASI also stated that public monuments including Qutub Minar and Red Fort in the national capital will also be closed till the end of this month as a precautionary measure. Also Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Platform Ticket Price Hiked to Rs 50 at 250 Stations Across India

The development comes as the number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 126. Indian on Tuesday also reported the third death from Mumbai.

As per official data, Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases of coronavirus including one person who died of the infection.

The move to close the historic places comes after Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said all national monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will remain closed till March 31.

In the statement, the ASI said that all its ticketed monuments along with museums under it will remain closed till the end of this month and has cancelled all permissions given for filming, photography and cultural events within its premises

The coronavirus that first started in China’s Wuhan city in the Hubei province in December last year has spread to 155 countries, and has infected 182,406 people. The death toll due to the coronavirus has gone up to 7,154 worldwide.