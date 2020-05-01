New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown that was due to end on May 3 has now been extended by two more weeks till May 17 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday. Also Read - Ahead of Lockdown 3.0, Indian Armed Forces to Conduct Fly Pasts to Thank COVID-19 Warriors on Sunday

The central government has announced several relaxations for areas that fall under green zone or orange zone. The decision was taken after profiling risk factors of various districts, including containment and non-containment zones. Also Read - Coronavirus: Navy to Evacuate Indians From Gulf 'as Soon as we Get a go Ahead'

However, strict curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC is to be followed between 7 PM and 7 AM by areas under relaxations. Furthermore, there will be no easing on air travel, private transport, educational institutes and religious places as of now, the ministry order stated. Also Read - Green, Orange, Red: Know What Activities Are Permitted in Your Area During Lockdown 3.0

Hotels, malls , gyms, cinema halls, and nightclubs will continue to remain shut everyday.

Here’s what all is allowed and what will remain prohibited after May 3:

For Red Zones, the lockdown orders will remain put, and all social activities will be prohibited. However, the MHA has allowed a “large number of activities” to boost economic growth in the hotspot areas.

> Industrial and construction activities in rural areas will resume, including MNREGA works, food processing units and brick kilns.

> Agricultural activities, along with animal husbandry will be allowed.

> Movement of taxis, private vehicles, plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws, buses is strictly prohibited.

> Schools, colleges, barber shops, spas, and saloons will be closed. However, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops are allowed to remain open, without distinction of essential and non-essential.

For Orange Zones, the Centre has announced several relaxations in addition to activities permitted in Red Zones.

> Taxis and cab aggregators have been permitted to resume activities with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

> Inter and intra-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities. Four-wheeler vehicles have been permitted with a maximum of two passengers, apart from the driver.

> E-commerce operations of non-essential sales have been permitted. SEZ and export-oriented estates have been allowed to resume work if they have access control.

In Green Zones, all activities have been permitted, with certain limitations.

> All economic activities can resume.

> All shops have been permitted to be operational.

> Movement of individuals and vehicles have been allowed. However, buses and bus depots can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity only.

The Home Ministry has advised states and UTs to strictly enforce the new guidelines and not dilute these mandates as issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.