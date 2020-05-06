New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 50,000-mark with a large number of healthcare professionals and security personnel across the country being tested positive for the virus. Also Read - Delhi Vs Corona: Delhi Govt Launches Twitter Handle To Provide Information on Covid-19, Address Queries

As per updates, the high fatality rate was reported in states like West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Mysterious Death of 31-year-old Constable; Samples Sent For COVID-19 Test

The Health Ministry said while some positive news came from Kerala with no new infection getting detected there, Maharashtra reported a record daily increase of more than 1,200 in its number of cases. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh News Today: Coronavirus Cases Cross 3,000-mark, Indore Worst-hit Hotspot

Looking at the increasing demand for liquor, more states announced higher taxes on liquor sales, while Punjab pegged its overall revenue loss for the month of April at 88 per cent due to all its tax revenues having dried up and only 1.5 per cent the industry being operational.

On the other hand, the industry sources in various parts of the country said they were wary of opening their plants and offices due to concerns over the movement of their staff, suppliers, transporters and vendors.

In the meantime, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it would resume operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana from May 12.

There is a common fear now that the virus spread may get worse with easing of the lockdown measures as the number of cases have been rising continuously across most of the major urban centres of the country.

The morning update from Health Ministry showed the death rising to 1,694 and the number of cases climbing to 49,391, registering an increase of 126 deaths and 2,958 cases since Tuesday morning.

Maharashtra reported the maximum number of cases and fatalities, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Punjab are among other major states affected badly by the virus.

Looking at the rising cases and fatality rate in some districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed concern and asked the states to focus on early surveillance, aggressive contact tracing and early diagnosis to reduce the number of deaths in the areas.

As per updates, Maharashtra reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases — a new single-day high — taking its tally to 16,758, while 34 more deaths raised the toll to 651, a health department official said.

Gujarat reported 380 new cases and 28 more deaths during the day, taking its total case count to 6,625 and the number of fatalities to 396. This included 291 new cases and 25 more deaths in Ahmedabad alone, where the civic authorities have ordered closure of all shops except those selling milk and medicines for a week.

On the other hand, the Delhi government ordered the release of 4,000 Tablighi members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres in the national capital.