New Delhi: As part of a countermeasure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the judicial fraternity, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday said that he will soon announce a new dress code for the judges and lawyers across the country. He asked the legal fraternity to avoid wearing black coat till that time.

With the coronavirus cases crossing 74,000-mark, judges and lawyers across the country will now have to bid goodbye to their traditional black coats and gowns dress code which they usually wear to court premises.

While hearing a PIL, CJI Bobde asked all lawyers and judges to avoid black coats and gowns for the time being as it makes easier to catch the virus.

The development comes as the judges have started hearing the cases in the courtroom from Tuesday. Earlier, they were hearing court cases from their respective homes in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. But the respondents are not allowed to go to court and they join in through videoconference.

As per updates, the top court was scheduled to go for summer vacation from May 18 to July 6. However, no official announcement has been made about it as yet.

