New Delhi: A complete ban on all indoor gatherings for at least two months is necessary to contain the coronavirus pandemic in India, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission’s India Task Force said in its latest report. The task force stated attributed the recent spike in infections to the resurgence of various religious gatherings, political events and social gatherings like weddings in the country. Also Read - General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Talegaon Plant, Employees to Move Court: Report

“We strongly recommend a temporary ban on gatherings of groups larger than 10 for the next two months,” the Lancet COVID-19 Commission’s India Task Force said in the report titled ‘Managing India’s COVID-19 Wave: Urgent Steps’. Also Read - Railways to Charge Rs 500 For Not Wearing Face Mask in Trains, on Rail Premises

“As of April 1, 2021, 84.61% of all new infections were concentrated in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh…Preliminary analysis indicates that while the pandemic has spread, the geographic contours of the second wave closely mirror those of the first wave, though with a deeper penetration into tier 2, tier 3 cities,” the report stated. Also Read - Sonu Sood Tests COVID-19 Positive After Taking First Jab of Coronavirus Vaccine, Under Home Quarantine

‘Ban on mass gatherings and venues for large congregations’

The Lancet report asserted that the main reason behind the rapid spread of coronavirus in the second wave is the “super spreader events”.

“Several such potential events are scheduled in parts of India for the months of April and May. These include religious events, political events (state elections), and social gatherings (resurgence of weddings, sporting events),” the report read.

“Such restrictions will be disruptive, but believe that public health concerns need to override any other considerations, given the risk of infection, morbidity, and mortality. Where such events have already taken place, we urge greater vigilance to monitor for surges in infections, especially in districts to which people will return from such events,” it added.

Notably, political parties have been holding massive rallies and roadshows for the ongoing assembly elections in the middle of the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were seen holding mega rallies in West Bengal today. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, the Kumbh Mela or pitcher festival has become the latest hotspot, reporting nearly 2,000 cases in less than a week.

Migrant Crisis

The report recognised the second wave of migrant exodus that has been taking place in the country in fear of a lockdown situation like last year.

“We recognize that seasonal migration of workers from urban areas to rural areas is about to commence with the start of the harvest season. We recommend that state governments make a special effort to support migrant labour in these journeys, equipping them with masks, options for testing and vaccination where eligible, and by setting up quarantine centres in host districts to manage the spread of the virus from cities to rural areas,” it stated.

‘Rigorous implementation at the district and local levels’

The task force also suggested a complete closure of all movie theatres, sports arenas and stadia, and indoor halls where groups of more than 50 persons can gather in districts with increasing infections and load on health facilities, for the months of April and May 2021.

At the same time, the team recommended that domestic travel may continue but advisories should be issued “to promote safe behaviours, and testing made available at source and destination sites”.