New Delhi: At a time when Delhi is registering a daily high in its Coronavirus caseload, a huge crowd of shoppers was seen at Sarojini Nagar Market yesterday. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed people bypassing covid-protocol, including social-distancing norms. Many people were also seen wearing masks beneath their noses, posing a major risk of spreading Coronavirus infection. With two big festivals — Holi and the Kumbh Mela pilgrimage — around the corner, many people have been seen flouting the basic covid norms in north India especially Delhi-NCR. Hence, it is feared that the city may see a super surge in Covid-19 caseload. Also Read - What is Leading to Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Superspreader Events May be to Blame | Read Niti Aayog Expert's Take

Delhi logged over 800 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, crossing the number for the first time in 2021. The overall infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,47,161, while 10,955 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far. Further, the city’s test positivity rate jumped to 1.07 per cent on Saturday, as compared to 0.93 per cent on Friday, while the cumulative positivity rate went up to 4.71 per cent.

#WATCH | A huge crowd of shoppers was seen at Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi yesterday, the day when the capital city reported 813 fresh cases of the disease. pic.twitter.com/12kbGZAH5n — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

In a similar incident earlier, a large number of people were seen shopping at Sitabuldi Main Road in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Sitabuldi Main Road (Fashion Market) is a popular attraction for the people in the city as it a one-stop market for pocket-friendly products. The city underwent a complete lockdown from March 15 to March 21. Similarly, a big crowd was also seen at Cotton Market in Nagpur. The pictures tweeted by ANI showed the crowd congesting the streets and violating social-distancing protocols.