New Delhi: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday decided that public buses (DTC) and Delhi metro trains will be running at their current limited capacities for at least two more weeks maintaining status quo on the number of passengers. The decision was taken as states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 strain. Maharashtra has already imposed lockdown in Pune, Amravati and a few other areas to curb the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Partial Lockdown Imposed in THESE Districts of Maharashtra | FULL LIST HERE

A meeting of the DDMA was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other officers. Also Read - 'Haath Dho Le..': Mumbai Police Picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath Scene to Share Covid Message | Watch

“Delhi Metro trains and public buses will run at previously fixed limited capacities for now. It is a vigilant wait and watch for another two weeks,” they said. Also Read - Photos From Nagpur Sitabuldi Main Road On A Day Maharashtra Reports Nearly 7,000 New COVID Cases

The Delhi transport department had last week sent a proposal to the DDMA to allow people to travel standing up in public buses like before.

Current restrictions for public transportation in Delhi NCR

The DTC and cluster buses in Delhi are currently plying with full seating capacity although passengers cannot stand during travel at present.

In metro trains, commuters can sit on alternate seats, leaving a seat between them vacant. Further, commuters standing have to maintain a stipulated distance between them, to reduce the carrying capacity of the coaches.

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi on Monday recorded 129 fresh Covid-19 cases, 157 recoveries and one death in the past 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 1,041.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 10,901 in the national capital. Delhi’s total caseload has now reached 6,38,028.