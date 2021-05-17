Dehradun: A private hospital in Haridwar allegedly withheld crucial information about the deaths of 65 COVID-19 patients from health authorities for over a fortnight in violation of the COVID-19 norms. According to reports that surfaced on Monday, as many as 65 patients died at Baba Barfani Hospital between April 25 and May 12 but the facility hid the figure from the State COVID Control Room in Dehradun. Also Read - What COVID-19 And Black Fungus Mean For People With Diabetes, Cancer And Kidney Issues | Doctor Speaks

Cabinet Minister and state government spokesman Subodh Uniyal said the matter is being probed and appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence. Also Read - Tamil Actor Nitish Veera Dies of Covid-19 At 45, Celebs Pay Their Condolences

The hospital management disclosed the truth only after it was threatened with action, state COVID Control Room officials told PTI. The management offered excuses like shortage of staff for not being able to provide the information on time, officials said. Also Read - Hypertension And COVID-19: Know The Link, Complications And Signs To Look Out For| Video

Hospitals across the state are supposed to inform the COVID Control Room within 24 hours about the death of patients suffering from the infection, Chief Operating Officer Abhishek Tripathi said today.

Uttarakhand has witnessed a sudden spike in the COVID-19 mortality rate in the aftermath of Maha Kumbh Mela.

While the death toll is alarming, many people have attributed the figures in Uttarakhand in recent weeks to private hospitals not updating their death tallies daily. Health Secretary Amit Negi wrote a letter to all hospitals asking them to regularly provide figures to the state control room or face action.

Death summary of COVID-19 patients should be sent to the state control room daily by the hospitals or else tough action will be taken against the guilty under the Epidemic Act, he said in the letter.

Uttarakhand Reports First Black Fungus Death

A 36-year-old COVID-19 patient has died of mucormycosis or black fungus at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh, marking the state’s first fatality from the fungal infection. The man died as he was in an inoperable condition, the officials said.

Uttarakhand has reported at least 23 black fungus cases, including three in Max Hospital, Dehradun. Several other states have also reported a rise in black fungus cases among COVID-19 patients.