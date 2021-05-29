New Delhi: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has developed a simpler and cheaper version of the RT-PCR test that will give results within three hours. The method, known as ‘Saline-Gargle’ RT-PCR test, has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan called it a “remarkable innovation” that can help ramp up testing across the country. “This swab-free, non-invasive testing mechanism could prove to be a game-changer,” he said. Also Read - Swab Breaks Inside Woman's Nose During RT-PCR Test, Kin Attack Doctor and Paramedical Staff

Krishna Khairnar, the senior scientist, Environmental Virology Cell at NEERI, said the swab collection method requires time. Moreover, since it is an invasive technique, it is a bit uncomfortable for patients. “Sometimes, it is also lost in the transport of the sample to the collection centre. On the other hand, the Saline Gargle RT-PCR method is instant, comfortable, and patient-friendly. Sampling is done instantly and results will be generated within three hours,” he said.

#IndiaFightsCorona 📍Saline Gargle RT-PCR Method ➡️Innovative Patient-Friendly Saline Gargle RT-PCR Testing Method, developed by NEERI Nagpur ☑️Saline Gargle, No Swab, Simple, Fast, Economical ☑️Get Result within 3 Hours, Suitable for Rural and Tribal Areas 1/3 pic.twitter.com/IxwpYTJtoI — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 28, 2021

All you need to know about ‘Saline-Gargle’ RT-PCR Covid test: