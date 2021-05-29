New Delhi: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has developed a simpler and cheaper version of the RT-PCR test that will give results within three hours. The method, known as ‘Saline-Gargle’ RT-PCR test, has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan called it a “remarkable innovation” that can help ramp up testing across the country. “This swab-free, non-invasive testing mechanism could prove to be a game-changer,” he said. Also Read - Swab Breaks Inside Woman's Nose During RT-PCR Test, Kin Attack Doctor and Paramedical Staff
Krishna Khairnar, the senior scientist, Environmental Virology Cell at NEERI, said the swab collection method requires time. Moreover, since it is an invasive technique, it is a bit uncomfortable for patients. “Sometimes, it is also lost in the transport of the sample to the collection centre. On the other hand, the Saline Gargle RT-PCR method is instant, comfortable, and patient-friendly. Sampling is done instantly and results will be generated within three hours,” he said.
All you need to know about ‘Saline-Gargle’ RT-PCR Covid test:
- The innovative yet patient-friendly ‘Saline-Gargle’ RT-PCR testing method has been developed by NEERI, Nagpur.
- The method is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly, and comfortable. It requires no swab collection.
- It gives results within 3 hours and could be used to increase testing in rural and tribal areas.
- The patient gargles the solution and rinses it inside the tube. This sample in the collection tube is taken to the laboratory where it is kept at room temperature, in a special buffer solution prepared by NEERI.
- An RNA template is produced when this solution is heated, which is further processed for Reverse Transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR).
- The method is environment-friendly since waste generation is minimised.