New Delhi: Amid a drastic surge in the number of coronavirus cases in India, at least six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday tested positive for the deadly infection in the last 24 hours.

"In the last 24 hours, total 6 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have tested COVID-19 positive. One each from Tripura and Delhi, 4 from Kolkata. All of them are under treatment in designated COVID Health Care hospitals," an official statement of the BSF.

As of today, there are a total of 85 COVID-19 cases in the entire BSF workforce.

Earlier on Sunday, a BSF officer in Tripura and over 15 family members who came in contact with him tested positive for the deadly infection.

Meanwhile, three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have also been infected by coronavirus in the span of one day, taking the total tally in paramilitary force to 66.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases among the CISF, BSF, as well as other CAPF or paramilitary forces, is a major concern for the government as the novel coronavirus pandemic has parallelly claimed 2,206 deaths and infected over 67,000 persons across the country.