New Delhi: As the whole country is under the nationwide lockdown, the next session of the Parliament may not be held anytime soon. However, it depends on the situation of the coronavirus in the country. This was said by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday.

He told members of Rajya Sabha that the next session of Parliament depends on the situation on the ground and hoped for a normal schedule saying efforts to contain coronavirus were showing results.

While interacting with the MPs, as part of his ‘Mission Connect’, he said that with intensive virus containment efforts being mounted across the country and results showing on ground, one may hope for normal schedule.

The vice president has been talking to a large number of parliamentarians as well as former presidents and prime ministers, present and former chief justices of India, governors and chief ministers, besides leaders of political parties since the lockdown began.

Last year, the Monsoon session of Parliament was held between June 20 and August 7. The Budget session had to be curtailed on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of its scheduled date on April 3.

Among the MPs whom Naidu contacted included Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, J P Nadda (BJP), Sharad Pawar (NC), Anand Sharma, Digvijay Singh, AK Anthony and P Chidambaram of Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Satish Chandra Mishra (BSP), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), Prasana Acharya (BJD), Sanjay Rout (SS), Navaneetha Krishnan (AIADMK), Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and others.

He also spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhiranjan Choudhury (Congress), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Sitaram Yechury (CPM) and D Raja (CPI).

