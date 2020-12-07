Night Curfew Extended in Ahmedabad: In an effort to curb coronavirus in the city, the Ahmedabad administration on Monday extended night curfew in the city till further notice. Earlier, the night curfew, which came into effect on November 23, was extended till December 7. Also Read - Italy's Forrest Gump: Man Walks For 450 Km to Cool Off After Fight With Wife, Fined For Breaching Lockdown

The move from the city administration comes as Ahmedabad reported 306 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, taking the tally in the district to 52,030.

Issuing a notification, city Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava announced extension of the night curfew till further orders. The notification also announced relaxations for some specific services.

“There will be a curfew between 9 PM and 6 AM from December 7 until further order in this regard,” the order said.

“People must remain indoors during this period. They must not stand on roads, streets or public places and not move around on foot or in vehicles during this period,” it said.

However, during the night curfew, police, civil defence, Central Armed Police Forces, fire and emergency services, homeguards, media outlets, ATM operations and private security agencies have been exempted.

Moreover, the distribution of milk and water, doctors, medical personnel and LPG supply have also been excluded from the purview of the night curfew.

The order from the city administration stated that people found violating the curfew norms will be booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act. A similar night curfew has also been enforced in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat since November 21.