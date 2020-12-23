Coronavirus Latest News: To keep a check on the coronavirus cases ahead of Christmas and New Year 2020, a number of cities across the country have imposed night curfew. This strict measure has also been taken keeping in mind the new coronavirus strain that was recently found in the UK. Also Read - UK Detects New Coronavirus Variant Linked to South Africa, Tightens Lockdown

Starting from a number of cities in Rajasthan to multiple municipal corporations in Maharashtra, night curfews have been strictly imposed till year-end.

All cities in Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. Issuing an order, the state government said the restrictions will remain in place from 8 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1.

Moreover, no New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned. However, markets will be closed at 7 PM.

Latur in Maharashtra: The local administration in Maharashtra’s Latur city imposed a night curfew from December 22 to January 5 in a bid to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

In keeping with the state government’s directive, the collector, district magistrate and chairman of the disaster management authority have imposed a curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 PM to 6 AM in the Latur Municipal Corporation limits. However, those involved in providing essential services are exempted from the curfew.

In case of violations, action will be taken under section 188 of the IPC, Maharashtra COVID-19 Implementation Rules, Disaster Management Act 2005, Infectious Diseases Prevention Act 1897.

Pune in Maharashtra: The Pune police imposed curfew in the city from Tuesday night. It will be in force between 11 PM to 6 AM from the night of December 22 to January 5.

However, essential services and goods have been excluded from the night curfew. Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government has declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed between 11 PM to 5 AM from December 24 till January 1 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centre’s advice, amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.

Earlier in the day following a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar, members of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 and senior officials, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced that the night curfew will be imposed from tonight till January 2 between 10 PM and 6 AM.

Confirming the changes in night curfew dates and timing, Yediyurappa in a tweet said, it will now be from December 24 till January 1, 2021, between 11 PM to 5 AM (January 2, 5 AM).

According to the government order imposing the night curfew, while movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities, there shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.