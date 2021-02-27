Gujarat Lockdown News: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Gujarat government on Saturday extended the night curfew in four major cities for another 15 days. The cities where the night curfew will be extended include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. The measures were taken the ongoing night curfew in these 4 cities is ending on February 28. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown in Amravati, Achalpur Till March 8, Issues Safety Guidelines

Issuing an order, the state government said it has extended the night curfew by another 15 days in view of the recent rise in coronavirus cases in four municipal corporations. Notably, this is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

In the earlier order, the state government had mentioned that the ongoing night curfew starts at midnight and ends at 6 AM. Although the new order about the extended night curfew does not mention the time, the existing schedule is likely to continue.

Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the Gujarat government decided to expedite the vaccination drive. Notably, the order was issued after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in Gujarat.

In the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, out of the total 4.82 lakh health care workers, more than 4.07 lakh (or 84 percent) have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, the statement said.

Also, out of the total 5.41 lakh frontline workers, 4. 14 lakh (or 77 percent) have been covered in the drive so far. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 1.23 lakh healthcare workers till now, it said.

The health department claimed that Gujarat ranks first in the country in terms of vaccination per million population. The state has so far received 15.70 lakh doses of Covishield, and 4.83 lakh Covaxin. Gujarat has so far reported 2,69,031 COVID-19 cases, out of which 2,62,487 patients have recovered. On Friday, it reported 460 new cases.

(With inputs from PTI)