New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said that there was no community transmission of the virus yet in the state.

Refuting claims of under-reporting of fatalities, the chief minister said that the Tamil Nadu government has been transparent in reporting COVID-19 deaths and no one can hide information.

The statement from the CM came as the state has reported 1,500 plus fresh cases for four successive days till Wednesday with the tally crossing the 36,000 mark.

“Where is the difference in deaths? There is no ground to conceal deaths and nobody can hide deaths,” the chief minister said.

A day after the government set up a reconciliation committee to look into alleged mismatch of COVID-19 deaths, Palaniswami said it was issuing a COVID-19 bulletin on a daily basis furnishing data on aspects including testing, recoveries, active cases and deaths.

The chief minister said that the data on fatalities reflected deaths from both government and private hospitals. Also, the Chief Minister wondered how was it even possible to under-count deaths and project it on a lower side.

“How it (deaths) could be shown less? If somebody dies of COVID-19, the media shows (visuals) and people come to know. This cannot be hidden. For the government, it serves no good (purpose) by hiding deaths,” he said.

The capital city remains the hotspot of the virus spread with 25,937 cases out of the state’s tally of 36,841 as of Wednesday.