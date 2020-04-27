New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that 16 districts across the country, which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh case for the past 28 days. According the Health Ministry, the three new districts which got added to this list include Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar. Also Read - Coronavirus: Total Count Reaches 18601, No Fresh Case in 61 Districts in Past 14 Days, Says Health Ministry

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that 1396 new positive cases were reported in last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to 27,892. Also Read - Maintain Social Distancing as 80% of COVID-19 Patients Asymptomatic: Health Ministry

He also added that over 20,835 people are under active medical supervision and 381 patients are found cured in the past 24 hours. “Total number of cured people becomes 6184 with the recovery rate at 22.17%,” he added. Also Read - Don't Spray Disinfectant on People, Says Health Ministry Days After Migrants Were 'Cleansed'