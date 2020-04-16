New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka Waqf and Hajj Department announced that there will be no congregational gatherings or arrangements made for Dawat-e-Sahri or Iftar during the upcoming Ramzan that begins on April 23. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Heartbroken on The Death of Taj Hotel’s Employee Ronald D’Mello Due to Coronavirus

“No public shall be allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers in mosques, across Karnataka, during Ramzan, in view of COVID-19 pandemic. No public address system to be used by the staff of mosques for offering namaz,” the Karnataka Minority Welfare, Waqf and Hajj Department said in a statement. Also Read - Migrants’ Crisis in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Says State Govt Will Expose The Conspiracy Soon

The decision has been taken in view of the social distancing norms issued by the central government that prohibits any kind of public gatherings till May 3, when the lockdown period ends. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Volunteer to Deliver Meals in California, Donate Wedding Profits Amid COVID-19

No public shall be allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers in mosques, across Karnataka, during #Ramzan, in view of #COVID19 pandemic. No public address system to be used by the staff of mosques for offering namaz: State Minority Welfare, Waqf & Hajj Department pic.twitter.com/QTEhZ44jYZ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan is one of the most important religious practices of the Islam community and the pandemic situation will prove extremely challenging for them. During Ramzan, the Muslim community observes fast on all days, without eating or drinking anything from sunrise to sunset.

Before the fast begins at sunrise, Muslims bathe and then eat the first meal of the day, called Sehri that contains foods like dates, milk, etc to help them survive long hours. At the end of the day after the sun sets, they have a grand meal which is called Iftar. The fast goes on for the entire month at the end of which grand celebrations are held on Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, this year, with the viral outbreak still on the rise, celebrations are likely to be cancelled across the country.