Coronavirus in Indore: While going out if you are not wearing mask, then beware!! You will be fined Rs 100 for violating COVID guidelines in the city. Yes, you heard it right. Issuing an order, Devendra Singh, Additional Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation, said that a COVID team will inspect the area to check on the COVID violators. Also Read - Just Before Take-off, Passenger Onboard IndiGo Says He’s COVID Positive, Flight Returns to Parking Bay

“A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in Indore. Our team will be inspecting the area,” Devendra Singh said in the order. Also Read - Dharavi Sees 7-fold Increase in Coronavirus Cases, BMC Goes Back to 'Old Model' For Curbing Infections

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618. Indore is now left with 1,228 active cases, while Bhopal has 607 COVID-19 patients under treatment. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Records 8998 Fresh Cases, 3 Weekly Markets Closed in Palghar District | Key Points

Last year, the Indore Municipal Corporation had imposed such penalties on violators for not wearing masks in public. According to reports, nearly 28 people were slapped spot fine for not adhering to social distancing norms and 29 for not wearing mask while being at public places. Besides, one person was fined for doing construction work and four for opening shops and other institutions without obtaining permission.

Indore Municipal Corporation had made mandatory for residents to follow social distancing norms while being in public places.

As per updates on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh had reported 440 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,63,290. With one more patient succumbing to the virus – in Betul – the state-wide toll rose to 3,866. However, no fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the total 52 districts in the state in the last 24 hours.

A total of 228 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,56,116. With 162 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 60,210, while that of Bhopal rose to 44,397 with the addition of 111 infections.