New Delhi: Days after sealing the border with Delhi as a preventive measure against the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Haryana government on Wednesday made spitting in public places a punishable offence. Also Read - Borders Sealed, But Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Crosses Into Haryana to Play Cricket

Issuing a statement, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that people who are going out without wearing masks will be fined Rs 500 and those spitting in public will also be fined Rs 500. Also Read - Haryana Youth Poses As CISF Constable, Dupes IAF Officer of Rs 75,000 on E-commerce Website

The strict measures from the state government came at a time when the state registered its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

As per updates, Jind district in Haryana reported its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday and the state recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of cases at 94 with 33 of those from Gurgaon.

The state health department said that the number of coronavirus cases has now gone up to 1,305 in Haryana. Moreover, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 17.

Among the fresh cases, 33 were reported from Gurgaon, the district worst hit by the pandemic, and 22 from Faridabad. Five cases were reported from Ambala, including a truck driver who returned from Guwahati on May 24.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana is 464, while 824 patients have recovered. The state has a recovery rate of 63.14 per cent, fatality rate of 1.3 per cent, while the number of tests being conducted per 10 lakh people is 4,024.