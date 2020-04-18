New Delhi: In yet another incident of attack on frontline COVID-19 fighters, three policemen were injured in Rajasthan’s Tonk on Friday after being assaulted by a family in Kasai Mohalla locality of the city. Also Read - 'Scared of Attacks, Not Infection': AIIMS Doctors Body Appeals HM Shah to Implement Health Services Bill

The policemen were on lockdown patrolling duty when the attack on them took place.

According to the locals, the incident took place when a man, whom they identified as Rashid, was dragged by one of the policemen from the gate of his house, with the video of the man being ‘dragged’ later going viral on social media.

The man’s family, infuriated by this, took to attacking the policemen, whom they mistook for some hostellers, who, on social media, were rumoured to be targeting Muslims. That the three policemen were dressed in civil clothes only added to the family’s suspicion.

The police, however, termed the incident a ‘misunderstanding.’

Following the attack, the victims, who senior officials confirmed were indeed wearing civil dress, were admitted to a local hospital and eight people arrested for attacking them.

Commenting on the incident, Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who is the incumbent MLA from Tonk, tweetetd: “I condemn the unfortunate attack on police personnel on duty in Tonk. The injured policemen had to undergo medical treatment. I pray for their speedy recovery. An attack on corona warriors will not be tolerated. An inquiry has been ordered.”

“Curfew has been imposed for everyone’s safety, orders and guidelines must be followed. Police, doctors, and the administration are doing their best to keep everyone safe. We need to stand united in this fight against,” he added.

Tonk, with 92 coronavirus cases, has, notably, emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in Rajasthan, which has a total of over 1,200 cases.

