New Delhi: In an attempt to further enhance the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Delhi government on Monday decided to implement odd-even rules in wholesale markets in Delhi under which traders will sell vegetables on alternate days.

Making the announcement, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that the Delhi government has formed four special task forces to ensure effective social distancing in mandis in wake of COVID-19.

He said that the vegetables will be sold from 6 AM to 11 AM, and fruits will be sold from 2 PM to 6 PM in all wholesale markets in the national capital.

At present, there are five major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital, including the Azadpur mandi, the Ghazipur mandi and the Okhla mandi. Also, there two wholesale ‘anaj mandis’ (wheat markets) Najafgarh and Narela.

As per the odd-even formula, sheds under which hundreds of traders sell vegetables will be allowed to operate according to their numbers.

The decision was taken in the meeting which was called by Rai with the officials of all the wholesale markets to discuss ways to ensure social distancing in the mandis.

The development comes a day after the Azadpur mandi, which is the largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market in the country, decided to introduce odd-even formula. The move was taken as part of steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

In Azadpur mandi, vegetables will be sold from 6 AM to 11 AM and fruits will be sold from 2 PM to 6 PM. The mandi was forced implement the odd-even formulas as many were seen violating the social distancing norms while buying vegetables from here.